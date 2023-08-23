NetApp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $149 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.45. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.34.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.66 billion.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.85 per share.

