Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $10.6 million in the period.

