Neonode: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Neonode Inc. (NEON) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.
The Stockholm-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.
The developer of touch-based technologies posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
