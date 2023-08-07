Live Radio
Nelnet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Monday reported net income of $28.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 71 cents per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $531.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $298.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NNI

