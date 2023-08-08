Nektar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.