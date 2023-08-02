NCR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Corp. (NCR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19 million. The Atlanta-based company…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Corp. (NCR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $19 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 94 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

NCR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.8 billion to $8 billion.

