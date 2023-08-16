Live Radio
Navigator Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 16, 2023, 4:13 PM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry posted revenue of $135.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $116.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVGS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

