Nautilus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Nautilus Inc. (NLS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $41.8 million in the period.

Nautilus expects full-year revenue in the range of $270 million to $300 million.

