Nature’s Sunshine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its second quarter.
The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.
The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.
