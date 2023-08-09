Live Radio
Nature’s Sunshine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 5:32 PM

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

