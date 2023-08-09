Nature’s Sunshine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4…

Listen now to WTOP News

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.