National Vision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $525.3 million in the period.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion.

