National HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported profit of $16.3 million in its second quarter.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $282.6 million in the period.

