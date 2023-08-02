National Fuel Gas: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

Listen now to WTOP News

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $92.6 million.

The Williamsville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $428.7 million in the period.

National Fuel Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.