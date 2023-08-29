Live Radio
Napco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 8:18 AM

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amityville, New York-based company said it had profit of 28 cents.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $44.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $27.1 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $170 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSSC

