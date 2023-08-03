Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NanoString: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NanoString: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The maker of diagnostic systems for the analysis of genomic information posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

NanoString expects full-year revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSTG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up