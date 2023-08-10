N-able: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported net income of $4.5 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported net income of $4.5 million in its second quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period.

N-able expects full-year revenue in the range of $419.5 million to $421 million.

