Myriad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $116.1 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of $1.42 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186 million.

Myriad expects full-year results to range from a loss of 36 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYGN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.