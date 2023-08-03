Murphy Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $98.3 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $98.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The oil and gas producer posted revenue of $814.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $779.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.