MUFG: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.07 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Tuesday reported net income of $4.07 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 35 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $20.21 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.21 billion, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUFG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.