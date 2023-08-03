Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $24.5 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $326.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.