MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Friday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $147.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.6 million, or $1.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $851.5 million.

MSG Entertainment expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $930 million.

