Motorola: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $371 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $371 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.65 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.99 to $3.04. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.43.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.40 to $11.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.88 billion to $9.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.