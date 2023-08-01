Mosaic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $369 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $3.39 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

