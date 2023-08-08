Montrose Environmental: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its second quarter.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.1 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $590 million to $640 million.

