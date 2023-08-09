Montauk Renewables: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Wednesday reported profit of $1 million in its second…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) on Wednesday reported profit of $1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $53.3 million in the period.

