Monster Beverage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $413.9 million.

The Corona, California-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

