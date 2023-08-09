Monroe Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Monroe Capital Corporation (MRCC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCC

