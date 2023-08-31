MongoDB: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The database platform posted revenue of $423.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, MongoDB expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $404 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MongoDB expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.27 to $2.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion.

