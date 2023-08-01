Molson Coors: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $342.4 million.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.87 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.27 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.31 billion.

