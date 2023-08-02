Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Modine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Modine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 85 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $622.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up