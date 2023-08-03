Moderna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.38 billion in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.38 billion in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.62 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.84 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $344 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNA

