Model N: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Model N Inc. (MODN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.8 million.

The San Mateo, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The provider of revenue management services to the life science and technology industries posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Model N expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 31 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61.6 million to $62.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Model N expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.08 to $1.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $247.1 million to $248.1 million.

