MKS Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.77 billion in its second quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $26.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $1 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $880 million to $980 million for the fiscal third quarter.

