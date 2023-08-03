Live Radio
Middleby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 7:30 AM

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $116.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.32 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MIDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MIDD

