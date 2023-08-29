Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 29 8:30 AM Delaware Governor John Carney visits William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School

Location: William Lewis Elementary School, 920 N Van Buren St, Wilmington, DE

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 29 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), delivers remarks at an event on lowering health care costs with Vice President Kamala Harris, East Room (2:00 PM EDT, pooled press), and holds a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica, Oval Office (3:45 PM EDT, in-house office pool)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 29 10:30 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits the Affordable Connectivity Program training session and highlights the program with Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Salisbury University – Guerrieri Academic Commons, 1134 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD (10:30 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce luncheon (12:15 PM EDT), and attends a meet and greet with the U.S. Climate Alliance Secretariat (3:30 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 29 11:30 AM Dem Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons announce funding for river trail – Democratic Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons announce $23 million in funding to construct a shared-use path between the Town of Newport and the Jack A. Markell Trail

Location: 405 E Marsh Ln, Newport, DE

