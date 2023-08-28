Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Aug. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Aug. 28.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 28 10:00 AM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper holds roundtable discussion with farmers in Delaware to discuss their priorities and concerns as work continues on the next Farm Bill

Location: Delaware Farm Bureau, 3457 S Dupont Hwy, Camden, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

RSVP: Katie_Grasso@carper.senate.gov or 302-598-4915

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 28 6:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds community engagement meeting – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley hold community engagement telephone town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

Monday, Aug. 28 – Thursday, Aug. 31 Blacks In Government Annual National Training Institute

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bignet.org, https://twitter.com/bignational, #THINKBIGNTI2021

Contacts: , Blacks In Government, bignational@bignet.org, 1 202 667 3280

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 28 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

