Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 25 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper in Kent County, DE – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits third-generation poultry farm in Felton to see how farmers are using federal programs to lower their operational costs and incorporate clean energy into their businesses, 6833 Burnite Mill Rd., Milton, DE (11:00 AM EDT); and visits Easter Seals’ to meet with day-program participant who asked for better health care coverage and transportation for those with disabilities, 100 Enterprise Pl., Suite 1, Dover DE (2:15 PM EDT)

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 25 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

