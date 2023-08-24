Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 24.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 10:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joins Secretary Paul Wiedefeld, state leaders, and the Maryland Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs to pack school supply kits received from a recent Back to School Supply Drive, Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, 121 South Villa Ave, Annapolis, MD (10:00 AM EDT), and visits and meets participants from the Data Detectives Camp, a no-cost STEM-focused summer day camp for 6th and 7th graders led by National Center for Health Statistics (2:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 2:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott presents investment checks to support and uplift small businesses within the Baltimore Main Streets program, Baltimore City Hall (2:30 PM EDT), and joins Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley to hold community engagement meeting in South Baltimore, National Federation of the Blind, 200 E. Wells Street, Baltimore, MD (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 5:00 PM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hosts the 9th annual Women’s Equality Day Mixer

Location: Sycamore & Oak, 1110 Oak Dr SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 24 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

