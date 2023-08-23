Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 23.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 23 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper visits Delaware businesses assisted by the SBA – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits Delaware businesses assisted by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Small Business Development Center, including Stride Physical Therapy and Wellness, 35247 Atlantic Ave., Millville (10:00 AM EDT); third-generation garden center Lord’s Landscaping, 35577 Atlantic Ave., Millville (11:15 AM EDT); and prosthetic device developer Marins Med, 103 W. Pine St., Georgetown (2:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

