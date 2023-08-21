Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, Aug. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 21 9:30 AM Prince George’s County hosts Government Minority Construction Industry Day

Location: Newton White Mansion, 2708 Enterprise Rd, Mitchellville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Eboni Blair, Prince George’s County PIO, eablair@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 353 7436

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 21 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses community funding project – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester highlights a community funding project request for new public works facility

Location: 210 Front St, Milton, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 21 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrates ground breaking of new Anacostia Recreation Center

Location: Ketcham Elementary School, 1919 15th St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 21 3:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott discuss legislation to enhance re-entry efforts – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott highlights the introduction of legislation that will support individuals transitioning back into our community after incarceration and strengthen the City’s overall re-entry efforts

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 21 8:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders preseason game

Location: FedEx Field, 1600 Fedex Way, North Englewood, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 21 Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff depart Los Angeles, CA, en route to Washington, DC (11:25 AM PDT, closed press), and arrive at Joint Base Andrews, MD (7:00 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

