Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 9:00 AM Baltimore County Police Department hosts community hiring event

Location: New Town High School, 4931 New Town Blvd, Owings Mills, MD

Contacts: Joy Lepola-Stewart, Baltimore County Police Department, jstewart1@baltimorecountymd.gov, 1 410 887 4954

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 11:00 AM City of Baltimore hosts Back 2 School kick off event

Location: 100 Holliday St #100, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Office of the City Council President, 1 410 396 4804

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester officially launches Senate campaign – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester officially launches her campaign for U.S. Senate, with remarks from Democratic Sen. Tom Carper

Location: Old Town Hall, 512 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: https://lisabluntrochester.com/, https://twitter.com/LisaBRochester

Contacts: Lisa Blunt Rochester for Senate, Press@LisaBluntRochester.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 6:00 PM 2023 Wilmington Jaycees Outstanding Young Wilmingtonian Award ceremony

Location: Delaware Museum of Nature & Science, 4840 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 – Sunday, Aug. 20 Frederick County hosts World War II Weekend event

Location: Rose Hill Manor Park & Museums, 1611 N Market St, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Desiré DeGrange, Frederick County, ddegrange@frederickcountymd.gov, 1 301 600 2391

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.