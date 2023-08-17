Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 17.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 17 9:45 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits Benedictine Programs and Services

Location: Benedictine, 14299 Benedictine Ln, Ridgely, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 17 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen tours Waterloo Farm – Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen tours Waterloo Farm and discusses conservation and Bay restoration projects

Location: 3639 Goose Creek Rd, East New Market, MD

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Matt Slavoski, Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Matt_Slavoski@vanhollen.senate.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 17 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser provides a situational update on public safety

Location: District-Columbia Government, 441 4th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 17 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts community resource fair and overdose awareness event

Location: William Judy Johnson Memorial Park, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 18 Joe Biden hosts trilateral leaders summit with Japanese PM and South Korean president – President Joe Biden hosts Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for a trilateral leaders summit at Camp David. Leaders celebrate a ‘new chapter in their trilateral relationship as they reaffirm their strong bonds of friendship and the ironclad alliances’ and discuss expanding trilateral cooperation across the Indo-Pacific and beyond – including to ‘address the continued threat posed by the DPRK and to strengthen ties with ASEAN and the Pacific Islands’

Location: Camp David, Catoctin Mountain Park, MD

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 19 2:00 PM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester officially launches Senate campaign – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester officially launches her campaign for U.S. Senate, with remarks from Democratic Sen. Tom Carper

Location: Old Town Hall, 512 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: https://lisabluntrochester.com/, https://twitter.com/LisaBRochester

Contacts: Lisa Blunt Rochester for Senate, Press@LisaBluntRochester.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.