Mid Atlantic Daybook

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester visits and tours Luther Towers in Dover to highlight the organization’s Community Project Funding request for FY 2024, 430 Kings Highway, Dover, DE (10:00 AM EDT), visits the Harrington Public Library to highlight the recent federal funding allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act, Harrington Public Library, 110 E Center St, Harrington, DE (11:30 AM EDT), and visits the City of Harrington to highlight its Community Project Funding request for FY 2024 to build an industrial park, Harrington City Hall, 106 Dorman St, Harrington, DE (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 10:00 AM Defense Secretary Austin delivers remarks at relinquishment ceremony – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III delivers remarks at a ceremony in recognition of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday’s relinquishment of authority

Location: Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on Defense.gov and broadcast on Channel 2 in the Pentagon.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 10:30 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden departs Rehoboth Beach, Delaware en route to the White House (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), and arrives at the White House (11:25 AM EDT, open press). Later, Biden has lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris (1:00 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 6:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott holds community engagement meeting – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley hold community engagement meeting in Northwest Baltimore

Location: The Lord’s Church of Baltimore, Inc., 5010 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 6:00 PM Frederick County hosts community meeting on West Frederick Library Branch

Location: Hillcrest Elementary School, 1285 Hillcrest Dr, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Vivian Laxton, Office of the Frederick County Executive, VLaxton@FrederickCountyMD.gov, 1 301 600 1315

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 Maryland Governor Wes Moore has no public events scheduled

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 President Joe Biden returns to the White House and has lunch with Vice President Harris – President Joe Biden returns to the White House from Rehoboth Beach, DE, and has lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 15 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

