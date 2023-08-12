Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 12.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 12 11:00 AM Montgomery County Public Libraries hosts ‘Just for the Record-A Vinyl Day’ event

Location: Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library (Silver Spring Library), 900 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jennifer Garfinkel, Montgomery County, MD, jennifer.garfinkel@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1506

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Aug. 13 12:00 PM Montgomery County hosts free Black Maternal and Child Health event

Location: White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Ln, White Oak, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jennifer Garfinkel, Montgomery County, MD, jennifer.garfinkel@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1506

——————–

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Thursday, Aug. 17 International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies (IAOHRA) Conference and Annual Meeting

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.iaohra.org

Contacts: IAOHRA, iaohra@sso.org, 1 202 624 5410

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 14 6:30 PM Dover City Council meeting

Location: City of Dover City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

