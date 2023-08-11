Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Aug. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Aug. 11.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 10:00 AM President Biden’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden receives the President’s Daily Brief (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), departs the White House en route to Rehoboth Beach, DE (6:10 PM EDT, open press), and arrives in Rehoboth Beach (7:05 PM EDT, out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses lowering health care costs – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester holds a roundtable on lowering health care costs for Delaware’s seniors through the Inflation Reduction Act, with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Location: MOT Senior Center Inc., 300 S Scott St, Middletown, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 11:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott visits B-360 Sound of Summer Dirt Bike/STEM camp

Location: 3000 E Madison St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 11:00 AM Secretary of State Blinken visits Foreign Affairs Security Training Center in Blackstone, VA – Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Foreign Affairs Security Training Center in Blackstone, VA, and observes training programs for Diplomatic Security Service members, and holds meet and greet with employees

Location: Foreign Affairs Security Training Center, Unnamed Road, Blackstone, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 11:15 AM GOP Reps. Andy Harris and Glenn Thompson hold agriculture listening session – Republican Reps. Andy Harris and Glenn Thompson hold a roundtable discussion and listening session on agriculture at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Location: University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 11868 College Backbone Rd, Princess Anne, MD

Weblinks: https://harris.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repandyharrismd

Contacts: Anna Adamian, Office of Rep. Andy Harris, Anna.A@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5311

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 6:00 PM Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services hold graduation ceremony

Location: Frederick High School, 650 Carroll Pkwy, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Sarah Campbell, Frederick County, SCampbell@frederickcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 President Joe Biden travels from the White House to Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 12 11:00 AM Montgomery County Public Libraries hosts ‘Just for the Record-A Vinyl Day’ event

Location: Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library (Silver Spring Library), 900 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jennifer Garfinkel, Montgomery County, MD, jennifer.garfinkel@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1506

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Aug. 13 12:00 PM Montgomery County hosts free Black Maternal and Child Health event

Location: White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Ln, White Oak, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Jennifer Garfinkel, Montgomery County, MD, jennifer.garfinkel@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 962 1506

——————–

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Thursday, Aug. 17 International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies (IAOHRA) Conference and Annual Meeting

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.iaohra.org

Contacts: IAOHRA, iaohra@sso.org, 1 202 624 5410

