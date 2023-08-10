Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 10.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 9:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore tours the U.S. Secret Service’s James J. Rowley Training Center

Location: United States Secret Service James J. Rowley Training Center, 9200 Powder Mill Rd, Laurel, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 9:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott visits Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Tennis summer camp

Location: Druid Hill Park, 900 Druid Park Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester highlights the statewide expansion of the Telehealth Kiosk Program

Location: Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney attends airline expansion celebration – Delaware Governor John Carney attends Avelo Airlines announcement of service expansion to two new destinations at Wilmington Airport

Location: Wilmington Airport, 151 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE

Weblinks: http://www.drba.net/

Contacts: James Salmon, DRBA PIO, james.salmon@drba.net, 1 302 571 6409

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 10 12:00 PM Maryland Insurance Administration holds virtual disaster center assistance call-in

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.insurance.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/MD_Insurance

Contacts: Craig Ey, Maryland Insurance Administration, craig.ey@maryland.gov, 1 410 468 2488

Thursday, August 10, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 President Joe Biden travels from the White House to Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Foreign Affairs Security Training Center in Blackstone, VA

Location: Blackstone, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

