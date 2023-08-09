Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 09.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 8:15 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends Washington Commanders training camp

Location: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park, 21300 Coach Gibbs Dr, Ashburn, VA

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly Coffee with a Cop event

Location: Faire Cafe, 216 W 9th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 12:00 PM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser hosts ‘Ready for Pre-K Online Workshop’ event

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Nolan Treadway, DC Parks and Rec, nolan.treadway@dc.gov, 1 202 257 5266

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 1:30 PM Delaware River Basin Commission holds third-quarter public hearing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.state.nj.us/drbc/

Contacts: Kate Schmidt, Delaware River Basin Commission, kate.schmidt@drbc.gov

Wednesday, Aug. 09 – Friday, Aug. 11 NCES STATS-DC Data Conference – National Center for Education Statistics 2023 NCES STATS-DC Data Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Bethesda, 1 Bethesda Metro Center, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://nces.ed.gov/, https://twitter.com/EdNCES

Contacts: National Center for Education Statistics, 1 202 502 7300

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 President Joe Biden travels from the White House to Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 11 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Foreign Affairs Security Training Center in Blackstone, VA

Location: Blackstone, VA

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

