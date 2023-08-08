Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 08.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 08 7:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore travels to Carroll County to receive a briefing, survey damage from yesterday’s storm, and meet with first responders and recovery workers, 588 Jermor Ln, Westminster, MD (7:00 AM EDT), and delivers remarks to the media with Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and local officials, 1100 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD (8:45 AM EDT)

Location: Westminster, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 08 10:35 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Philadelphia (10:00 AM EDT, closed press), arrives at Philadelphia International Airport (10:45 AM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media), delivers remarks ‘highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in infrastructure, and announce a major initiative for workers’ (12:25 PM EDT, open to pre-credentialed media), and receives an on-site briefing at the construction site of the Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 (2:10 PM EDT, pooled press). Vice President Harris then departs Philadelphia International Airport en route to Washington, DC (2:55 PM EDT, pooled press) and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (3:45 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 08 12:00 PM Delaware Governor’s Council on Forestry meeting

Location: Blackbird State Forest, 502 Blackbird Forest Rd, Smyrna, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Jenny Morgan, State of Delaware, jennifer.morgan@delaware.gov, 1 302 698 4547

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 08 3:00 PM Maryland Green and Health Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Contacts: Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, mddhcd@info.maryland.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 08 6:00 PM Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy hosts Community in the Courthouse intern edition

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/712/States-Attorney

Contacts: Sean Wilson, State’s Attorney office, SMWilson2@co.pg.md.us

Tuesday, Aug. 08 – Thursday, Aug. 10 IRS National Harbor Tax Forum – IRS National Harbor Tax Forum, as part of the Nationwide Tax Forum

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.irstaxforum.com, https://twitter.com/IRSnews

Contacts: IRS media relations, 1 202 622 4000

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 09 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly Coffee with a Cop event

Location: Faire Cafe, 216 W 9th St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: City of Wilmington, 1 302 654 5151

Wednesday, Aug. 09 – Friday, Aug. 11 NCES STATS-DC Data Conference – National Center for Education Statistics 2023 NCES STATS-DC Data Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Bethesda, 1 Bethesda Metro Center, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://nces.ed.gov/, https://twitter.com/EdNCES

Contacts: National Center for Education Statistics, 1 202 502 7300

