Mid Atlantic Daybook

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 9:00 AM Baltimore/Washington International Airport kicks off its summer youth initiative

Location: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bwiairport.com, https://twitter.com/BWI_Airport

Contacts: Jonathan Dean, BWI Airport media, jdean@bwiairport.com, 1 410 859 7719

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 9:55 AM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart New Castle, DE (9:55 AM EDT, out-of-town pool), arrive at Joint Base Andrews (10:30 AM EDT, out-of-town pool) and arrive at the White House South Lawn (10:50 AM EDT, open press). The president and first lady then welcome the Houston Astros to the White House East Room to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also attending (1:00 PM EDT, pre-credentialed media and pooled for TV), before President Biden departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews (6:00 PM EDT, open press) and depart JBA en route to Grand Canyon Village, AZ (6:30 PM MST, supplemental pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to Grand Canyon Village, Arizona

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 11:00 AM Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture meeting

Location: Morgan State University, 1700 E Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://bdmuseum.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Banneker-Douglass Musuem, bannekerdouglassmuseum@gmail.com

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 2:30 PM Delaware Gov. Carney signs law enforcement legislation – Delaware Governor John Carney signs legislation related to the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights and revamping the Council on Police Training

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 2:30 PM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester visits Ronald McDonald House – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester visits Ronald McDonald House Delaware to highlight their services for Delaware children and their families

Location: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Delaware, 1901 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 3:00 PM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announces updates to Artscape 2023

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 4:30 PM Downtown Dover Partnership Board of Directors meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

Tuesday, Aug. 08 – Thursday, Aug. 10 IRS National Harbor Tax Forum – IRS National Harbor Tax Forum, as part of the Nationwide Tax Forum

Location: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.irstaxforum.com, https://twitter.com/IRSnews

Contacts: IRS media relations, 1 202 622 4000

Wednesday, Aug. 09 – Friday, Aug. 11 NCES STATS-DC Data Conference – National Center for Education Statistics 2023 NCES STATS-DC Data Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Bethesda, 1 Bethesda Metro Center, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://nces.ed.gov/, https://twitter.com/EdNCES

Contacts: National Center for Education Statistics, 1 202 502 7300

