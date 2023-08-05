Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, Aug. 05.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 9:00 AM Maryland State Police hosts 50th anniversary open house celebration of aviation division

Location: Frederick Municipal Airport, 310 Aviation Way, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/mdsp

Contacts: Maryland State Police Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov, 1 410 653 4236

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 10:00 AM Loudoun County hosts 2nd annual Summer Wellness Fest

Location: Sterling Community Center, 120 Enterprise St, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 11:00 AM Manassas African American Heritage Festival

Location: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas African American Heritage Festival, maahf1990@maahf.com

NEW EVENT: Monday, Aug. 07 4:30 PM Downtown Dover Partnership Board of Directors meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover City Clerk Office , cityclerk@dover.de.us, 1 302 736 7008

