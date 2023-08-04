Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Aug. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, Aug. 04.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 8:00 AM Dem Rep. Glenn Ivey discusses impact of SCOTUS affirmative action ruling – Democratic Rep. Glenn Ivey and Prince George’s County leaders host roundtable on the impacts on business of the Supreme Court’s Ruling on Affirmative Action

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: https://ivey.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/glenniveymd

Contacts: Ramón Korionoff, Rep. Glenn Ivey, ramon.korionoff@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 8699

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 8:45 AM First Couple travel to Wilmington, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel from Rehoboth Beach, DE, to Wilmington, DE, where they remain over the weekend

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 8:45 AM First Couple travel to Wilmington, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel from Rehoboth Beach, DE, to Wilmington, DE, where they remain over the weekend

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 9:45 AM Bicameral Dems visit Sussex County, DE – Democrats Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announce the launch of the Older Adults Home Modification Program, 18501 Stamper Dr, Lewes, DE (9:45 AM EDT), and celebrate more than $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help shelter homeless Delawareans at Springboard Collaborative’s Pallet Village, 411 Kimmey St, Georgetown, DE (11:00 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 11:00 AM City Electric Supply celebrates opening of Baltimore North store and makes Make-A-Wish donation

Location: 9902 Pulaski Hwy Suite C, Middle River, MD

Weblinks: https://www.cityelectricsupply.com/

Contacts: Emily Davis, Public Relations Specialist, Emily.Davis@cityelectricsupply.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 12:00 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on WAMU’s The Politics Hour with Kojo Nnamdi (12:00 PM EDT), hosts a cabinet meeting as the first part of a two day tour of Mountain Maryland, Rocky Gap Casino Resort, 16701 Lakeview Rd. NE, Flintstone, MD (1:00 PM EDT), and attends the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Crab Feast, Ali Ghan Shrine Club Picnic Grounds, 13100 Ali Ghan Rd. NE, Cumberland, MD (8:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 9:00 AM Maryland State Police hosts 50th anniversary open house celebration of aviation division

Location: Frederick Municipal Airport, 310 Aviation Way, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://mdsp.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/mdsp

Contacts: Maryland State Police Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov, 1 410 653 4236

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 10:00 AM Loudoun County hosts 2nd annual Summer Wellness Fest

Location: Sterling Community Center, 120 Enterprise St, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Aug. 05 11:00 AM Manassas African American Heritage Festival

Location: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA

Weblinks: http://www.manassascity.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofManassas

Contacts: Manassas African American Heritage Festival, maahf1990@maahf.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.